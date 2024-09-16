PM Modi's big statement in Gujarat: 'Yeh Modi hai, yahan kisi ka dabaav nahi chalta' | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that he does not come under pressure in any circumstances. His remarks came while talking about big targets set by different countries around the world. "A journalist asked me about the various big targets set by different countries around the world and whether I felt any pressure from these targets. I responded to the media by saying, 'Yeh Modi hai, yaha kisi ka dabaav nahi chalta hai'," PM Modi said while addressing the fourth Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

Veiled reference to Opposition claims?

Notably, the Opposition has time and again alleged that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by PM Narendra Modi in its third term has become "weak" as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to secure a majority in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on its own.

The Opposition has been alleging that the BJP 3.0 is running on "crutches" of the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU) and the Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) who have played the role of kingmakers in the NDA government after the BJP fell short of the majority mark on June 4. The Opposition's claims come as the Centre sent the Waqf Board Bill in the Parliament to the Joint Parliamentary Committee for wider discussion and consideration.

Since June 9, when Prime Minister Modi was sworn in for the post for the third consecutive term, the government also rolled back the lateral entry scheme of the UPSC.

India creating base for next 1,000 years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi said green future and net zero are India's commitments and the country is "worried about the future of humanity".

"When the issue of climate change did not even emerge in the world, Mahatma Gandhi alerted the world... His life was of minimum carbon footprint... He had said that the earth has enough resources to fulfil our needs but not our greed... For us, green future and net zero are not just some fancy words but they are India's commitment... As a developing economy, we had a valid excuse to discard these commitments. We could have said that we cannot play a role in this sector. But we did not do that. We were the people who worried about the future of humanity... Today's India is creating a base for the next 1000 years," he said.

"Our goal is not just to reach the top but also to sustain at the top. India knows its energy needs and requirements to become a developed nation by 2047. We also know that we do not have our own oil and gas reserves... So we decided to build our future on solar, wind, nuclear and hydro powers...," PM Modi added.