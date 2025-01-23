Follow us on Image Source : FILE Andhra boy jumps from third floor in middle of class, suicide recorded on camera | VIDEO

In a shocking incident, a first-year student in a college in Andhra Pradesh died by suicide after jumping from the third floor of the building. The incident was captured on a surveillance camera.

According to reports, the student at Narayana College in Anantapur walked out of the classroom at 10:15 am, stood on the ledge and jumped off the third floor.

A video from the classroom showed the boy, Charan, leaving the room when the class was ongoing. He walked towards the ledge and died by suicide. His classmates walk out of the room to see what happened.

The reason for the suicide is not known yet and the matter is under investigation.