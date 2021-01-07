4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Andaman and Nicobar

Thursday, January 07, 2021
     
New Delhi Updated on: January 07, 2021 8:34 IST
An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands' Diglipur on Thursday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The quake hit the region at 6.57 am.

The earthquake occurred 2 km south southeast of Campbell Bay, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

