4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Andaman and Nicobar

An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands' Diglipur on Thursday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The quake hit the region at 6.57 am.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale occurred at 0657 hours 2 km south southeast of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar Islands: National Centre for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2021

The earthquake occurred 2 km south southeast of Campbell Bay, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

