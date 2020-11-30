Image Source : PTI PM's visit to vaccine facilities acknowledgement of institutions built over decades: Anand Sharma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to vaccine facilities was a recognition of Indian scientists and an acknowledgement of institutions that India has built over decades, Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Sharma said, "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visit to Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila was a recognition of Indian scientists and their work to produce the vaccine for COVID-19 That alone will lift morale of frontline warriors and reassure the nation (sic)."

"Also respecting the institutions that India has built over decades that have expertise and potential, making India world's largest vaccine manufacturer. Urging PM to ensure that an efficient and equitable platform is functional as the vaccine arrives (sic)."

However, the Congress leader soon regretted his error and put out a tweet saying he regrets the error in his earlier tweets "where the lines got misplaced, resulting in some avoidable confusion".

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visit to Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila was a recognition of Indian scientists and their work to produce the vaccine for COVID-19. This is acknowledging and respecting the institutions that India has built over decades that have expertise and potential making India world's largest vaccine manufacturer (sic)," Sharma said, according to the revised content of the tweet posted by him.

"Urging PM to ensure that an efficient and equitable platform is functional as the vaccine arrives. This alone will lift the morale of frontline COVID warriors and reassure the nation (sic)," he said.

Regretting the error in our earlier tweet where the lines got misplaced, resulting in some avoidable confusion. The original tweet reads as follows. pic.twitter.com/hrhD2me519 — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) November 29, 2020

On Saturday, the prime minister had visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review the development and manufacturing process of coronavirus vaccines at facilities in these cities.

He visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune.

Sharma's remarks came a day after Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala's sharp attack at Prime Minister Modi over his visit to vaccine facilities amid farmers' protests.

Hitting out at Modi, Surjewala accused him of getting pictures clicked in corporate offices while farmers are protesting on roads of Delhi.

"Wish the PM talks to farmers on the road instead of flying in the aircraft," he had said in a tweet.

"Coronavirus vaccine will be developed by scientists, farmers will feed the country and Modi ji and BJPites will handle television," Surjewala had said.

Sharma's remarks struck a slightly divergent tone than the strong attack by Surjewala.

Congress leaders have been found airing differing views on key issues of late.

