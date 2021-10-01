Anand Mahindra is awestruck by the REAL iron man from Manipur, keen to support young boy's talents

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB/ @ANANDMAHINDRA Being the son of a single mother who owns a roadside food stall, Prem had the ambition to build out of scrap.

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra is in awe of a young boy, Prem Ningobam from Manipur who made an Iron Man suit from scratch using electronic scraps. The leading businessman tweeted that his team is very keen on helping Prem's career and facilitate his and his siblings' education.

Anand Mahindra shared a video featuring the young boy's talents on September 20, and said that it would be a privilege to assist him & his siblings in their education. Days later, he shared another tweet stating that his team had visited the boy's residence and took a closer look at his desires.

"Move over Tony Stark. Make way for the REAL Iron Man. And it would be a privilege to assist him & his siblings in their education. If someone can connect me to him, it will be a privilege for me & @KCMahindraEduc1 to support him," he wrote.

The REAL Iron Man

Prem Ningobam had the vision of building an Iron Man suit for long. But he had no resources. Being the son of a single mother who owns a roadside food stall, Prem had the ambition to build out of scrap.

Despite his interest in Mechanical engineering, Prem is pursuing fine arts at a college in Imphal due to his financial status. However, his love for Marvel made him take notes from Hollywood movies and the internet to build the remote control operated suit. He built many more droids just with the knowledge he gained from watching movies.

His love for Iron Man started when he was 10, and he first watched the movie. The 21-year-old later built the same replica using cardboard and electronic waste that captured the attention of the world. He planned on selling his designs to fund his siblings' education. Little did he know that Anand Mahindra would proceed to call him the REAL iron man.

