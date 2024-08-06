Amrit Udyan to open for public from August 16 | Know how to book tickets online

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amrit Udyan

Amrit Udyan: The iconic Amrit Udyan inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open to the public from August 16 to September 15. President Droupadi Murmu will grace the opening of Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition, 2024 on August 14.

According to an official statement, a free shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to gate no. 35 (entry gate for the Udyan) will also be available for the convenience of the visitors.

Amrit Udyan spans 15 acres within the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the office and residence of the President of India. Originally comprising the East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden, and Circular Garden, it was expanded during the tenures of former Presidents Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam and Ram Nath Kovind to include Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden, and Arogya Vanam.

August 29 will reserved for sportspersons

"The Amrit Udyan will remain open for the public from August 16 to September 15, 2024 from 10 am to 6 pm (the last entry will be at 5.15 pm)," the statement said. For the first time, August 29 will be exclusively reserved for sportspersons to mark National Sports Day. Also like the previous year, September 5 will be reserved for teachers on Teachers’ Day, it said.

The Amrit Udyan will remain closed on all Mondays for maintenance. Entry for the public will be from gate no. 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, near the North Avenue Road.

Poeple can visit Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum as well as witness the change of guard ceremony in New Delhi, visit Rashtrapati Niwas Mashobra in Shimla and Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad by booking their slot online on (https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/).

Entry to the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum will be free of cost for school children during the opening of Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition, 2024. Sportspersons and teachers can also visit the museum without any charges on their exclusive days i.e. August 29 and September 5, 2024, respectively.

How to book tickets online?

For a smooth visit to Amrit Udyan in 2024, it's recommended to pre-book your tickets. Follow these steps on the Rashtrapati Bhavan's official website (www.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in):

Go to the "Amrit Udyan" section.

Click "Book Your Visit Now."

Choose your date and time, then click 'Continue.'

Specify the number of individuals in each age group.

Enter your mobile number for OTP verification.

Verify the OTP and review the details.

Download, save, and print your ticket.

Guests can explore Mughal Gardens from 10 am to 5 pm, with the last entry permitted at 4 am. The Entrance and exit for all visitors will be through gate no. 35 of the President's Estate, situated near the junction of North Avenue and Rashtrapati Bhavan.

