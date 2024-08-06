Delhi Police issues SOPs, gives 'duty cards' to its personnel deployed outside Parliament | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a move aimed at tightening security around the Parliament complex, Delhi Police has introduced special "duty cards" for personnel deployed outside the Parliament building. This development comes seven months after a significant security breach inside the Lok Sabha chamber. The incident, which took place last year on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, involved two individuals -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- who infiltrated the Lok Sabha chamber during Zero Hour. The intruders, who jumped from the public gallery, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being subdued by Members of Parliament.

Delhi Police issues SOP

To prevent any such incidents in the future, Delhi Police has also rolled out a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). This SOP meticulously outlines the responsibilities of security personnel and provides clear directives for handling various situations, including potential intrusions and protests at strategic locations around the Parliament complex. Officials have stated that these measures are part of a broader effort to ensure fool-proof security in one of the country's most sensitive areas.

Special duty cards for Delhi Police personnel

According to the officials, the Delhi Police personnel deployed around the Parliament will wear these special duty cards around their necks during the ongoing monsoon session. The point-wise SOPs, written in English and Hindi, cover various scenarios, such as attempts of intrusion of vehicles, protests, gatherings or any suspicious activity. These cards define the duties of the teams deployed at various locations, an ASI-rank officer, deployed outside Transport Bhawan, which is metres away from the Parliament building, said. These teams include static, moving, rooftop, QRT or anti-sabotage checking points near and around the Parliament, he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said the 'duty cards' were made after a thorough checking and planning. He said this is the first time in Delhi that such cards are being given to the personnel deployed on field duty. The cards were given after getting the final approval from Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

CISF looks after Parliament's security

Delhi Police is no longer a part of the internal security of the Parliament complex but it has the responsibility to ensure safe and hassle-free session from outside, as the building is located in the New Delhi district, a senior officer said. The internal security of the complex, which houses old and new Parliament buildings and their associated structures, is managed by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The CISF was inducted after the Centre directed it to take over the task from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) following last year's security breach incident on December 13.

