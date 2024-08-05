Monday, August 05, 2024
     
Delhi police detains man for putting posters hailing Pakistan on wall of his flat

According to the initial investigation by Delhi Police, the person is mentally unstable and stays alone at his flat. The police have seized the objectionable posters and banners.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published on: August 05, 2024 7:00 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

Acting on information, the Delhi Police has detained a man, following a complaint against him that he had written slogans supporting Pakistan on a wall of his flat in Rohini, officials said on Sunday. Speaking about the development, a senior police official said, "We got information from locals that a man staying at Avantika C-Block area of Rohini wrote some slogans supporting Pakistan on a wall of his flat."

 
"Initial investigation suggested that the man is not mentally stable and stays in the flat alone", he added. The officer stated that the Delhi Police is investigating the possibility of the detainee's connection with Pakistan or any group. To find out more about him, the Delhi police contacted his family members.

The officer said that all the objectionable posters and banners which were found in his have been seized. It must be noted that some videos also emerged on social media in which some locals were purportedly showing the posters put up on the wall of his flat.

