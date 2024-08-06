132 money laundering cases against sitting, former legislators and politicians: Govt in Parliament

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Parliament

Money laundering cases: Over the past six years, a total of 132 money laundering cases have been filed against current and former MPs, MLAs, and political leaders, according to a government statement in Parliament on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary provided this information in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, detailing the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) enforcement case information reports (ECIRs) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED cases from 2019 till July 31

He provided a breakdown of the Enforcement Case Information Reports (ECIRs) filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against current and former MPs, MLAs, MLCs, political leaders, and individuals affiliated with political parties, covering the period from January 1, 2019, to July 31 this year.

The breakdown of cases is as follows: 15 in 2019, 28 in 2020, 26 in 2021, 34 in 2022, 26 in 2023, and 3 in 2024 (up to July 31). Out of these, court trials concluded in three cases—one in 2020 and two in 2023—with only one reported conviction occurring in 2020.

Year-wise breakup of cases under PMLA against existing and Ex MPs, MLAs, MLCs and political leaders

Year No. of ECIRs recorded 01.01.2019 to 31.12.2019 15 01.01.2020 to 31.12.2020 28 01.01.2021 to 31.12.2021 26 01.01.2022 to 31.12.2022 34 01.01.2023 to 31.12.2023 26 01.01.2024 to 31.07.2024 03

Year-wise break up of number of PMLA cases wherein trials have been completed

Year No. of ECIRs recorded 01.01.2019 to 31.12.2019 00 01.01.2020 to 31.12.2020 01 01.01.2021 to 31.12.2021 00 01.01.2022 to 31.12.2022 00 01.01.2023 to 31.12.2023 02 01.01.2024 to 31.07.2024 02

Year-wise break up of number of cases of existing and Ex MPs, MLAs, MLCs and political leaders

Year No. of ECIRs recorded 01.01.2019 to 31.12.2019 00 01.01.2020 to 31.12.2020 01 01.01.2021 to 31.12.2021 00 01.01.2022 to 31.12.2022 00 01.01.2023 to 31.12.2023 00 01.01.2024 to 31.07.2024 00

