132 money laundering cases against sitting, former legislators and politicians: Govt in Parliament

Money laundering cases: Over the past six years, a total of 132 money laundering cases have been filed against current and former MPs, MLAs, and political leaders, according to a government statement in Parliament on Tuesday.
Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary provided this information in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, detailing the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) enforcement case information reports (ECIRs) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
ED cases from 2019 till July 31
He provided a breakdown of the Enforcement Case Information Reports (ECIRs) filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against current and former MPs, MLAs, MLCs, political leaders, and individuals affiliated with political parties, covering the period from January 1, 2019, to July 31 this year.
The breakdown of cases is as follows: 15 in 2019, 28 in 2020, 26 in 2021, 34 in 2022, 26 in 2023, and 3 in 2024 (up to July 31). Out of these, court trials concluded in three cases—one in 2020 and two in 2023—with only one reported conviction occurring in 2020.
Year-wise breakup of cases under PMLA against existing and Ex MPs, MLAs, MLCs and political leaders
|Year
|No. of ECIRs recorded
|01.01.2019 to 31.12.2019
|15
|01.01.2020 to 31.12.2020
|28
|01.01.2021 to 31.12.2021
|26
|01.01.2022 to 31.12.2022
|34
|01.01.2023 to 31.12.2023
|26
|01.01.2024 to 31.07.2024
|03
Year-wise break up of number of PMLA cases wherein trials have been completed
|Year
|No. of ECIRs recorded
|01.01.2019 to 31.12.2019
|00
|01.01.2020 to 31.12.2020
|01
|01.01.2021 to 31.12.2021
|00
|01.01.2022 to 31.12.2022
|00
|01.01.2023 to 31.12.2023
|02
|01.01.2024 to 31.07.2024
|02
Year-wise break up of number of cases of existing and Ex MPs, MLAs, MLCs and political leaders
|Year
|No. of ECIRs recorded
|01.01.2019 to 31.12.2019
|00
|01.01.2020 to 31.12.2020
|01
|01.01.2021 to 31.12.2021
|00
|01.01.2022 to 31.12.2022
|00
|01.01.2023 to 31.12.2023
|00
|01.01.2024 to 31.07.2024
|00
