Tuesday, August 06, 2024
     
  132 money laundering cases against sitting, former legislators and politicians: Govt in Parliament

132 money laundering cases against sitting, former legislators and politicians: Govt in Parliament

Minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary shared figures related to the Enforcement Directorate filing enforcement case information reports (ECIRs), cases under trial and convictions as part of a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: August 06, 2024 18:42 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Parliament

Money laundering cases: Over the past six years, a total of 132 money laundering cases have been filed against current and former MPs, MLAs, and political leaders, according to a government statement in Parliament on Tuesday. 

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary provided this information in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, detailing the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) enforcement case information reports (ECIRs) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED cases from 2019 till July 31

He provided a breakdown of the Enforcement Case Information Reports (ECIRs) filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against current and former MPs, MLAs, MLCs, political leaders, and individuals affiliated with political parties, covering the period from January 1, 2019, to July 31 this year.

The breakdown of cases is as follows: 15 in 2019, 28 in 2020, 26 in 2021, 34 in 2022, 26 in 2023, and 3 in 2024 (up to July 31). Out of these, court trials concluded in three cases—one in 2020 and two in 2023—with only one reported conviction occurring in 2020.

Year-wise breakup of cases under PMLA against existing and Ex MPs, MLAs, MLCs and political leaders 

Year No. of ECIRs recorded 
01.01.2019 to 31.12.2019 15 
01.01.2020 to 31.12.2020  28
01.01.2021 to 31.12.2021  26
01.01.2022 to 31.12.2022  34
01.01.2023 to 31.12.2023 26
01.01.2024 to 31.07.2024  03

Year-wise break up of number of PMLA cases wherein trials have been completed 

Year No. of ECIRs recorded 
01.01.2019 to 31.12.2019 00 
01.01.2020 to 31.12.2020  01
01.01.2021 to 31.12.2021  00 
01.01.2022 to 31.12.2022  00 
01.01.2023 to 31.12.2023 02
01.01.2024 to 31.07.2024  02

Year-wise break up of number of cases of existing and Ex MPs, MLAs, MLCs and political leaders

Year No. of ECIRs recorded 
01.01.2019 to 31.12.2019 00  
01.01.2020 to 31.12.2020  01
01.01.2021 to 31.12.2021  00 
01.01.2022 to 31.12.2022  00 
01.01.2023 to 31.12.2023 00 
01.01.2024 to 31.07.2024  00 

