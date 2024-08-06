Bangladesh political crisis: Jaishankar to speak in Rajya Sabha on neighbouring state's ongoing turmoil

Follow us on Image Source : AP S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday an all-party meeting in Parliament briefed the leaders about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh. Jaishankar briefed the leaders on how the issue had panned out in Bangladesh and the prevailing situation in the country. He also spoke about how Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina had moved to India and how India would take care of the Bangladeshi leader. Jaishankar said that Sheikh Hasina is in India and the Indian government wants to give her time to let the Indian government know what her future course of action would be.

During the meeting, Jaishankar told the leaders that the central government was in touch with the Bangladesh Army as well. According to sources, the leaders in the party meeting were informed that there are 20000 Indian nationals in the country. According to sources, so far 8000 Indian nationals have come back. Jaishankar informed the meeting that the Indian government is in touch with Indian nationals and the High Commission there continues to operate.

The EAM is expected to speak in Rajya Sabha at 2:30 PM and Lok Sabha at 3:30 PM.

