Tuesday, August 06, 2024
     
Bangladesh political crisis: Jaishankar to speak in Rajya Sabha on neighbouring state's ongoing turmoil

Jaishankar at the all-party meet said that it is a prevailing situation and the government will take appropriate action at the right time, according to sources.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: August 06, 2024 13:26 IST
S Jaishankar
Image Source : AP S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday an all-party meeting in Parliament briefed the leaders about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh. Jaishankar briefed the leaders on how the issue had panned out in Bangladesh and the prevailing situation in the country. He also spoke about how Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina had moved to India and how India would take care of the Bangladeshi leader. Jaishankar said that Sheikh Hasina is in India and the Indian government wants to give her time to let the Indian government know what her future course of action would be.

During the meeting, Jaishankar told the leaders that the central government was in touch with the Bangladesh Army as well.  According to sources, the leaders in the party meeting were informed that there are 20000 Indian nationals in the country. According to sources, so far 8000 Indian nationals have come back. Jaishankar informed the meeting that the Indian government is in touch with Indian nationals and the High Commission there continues to operate.

The EAM is expected to speak in Rajya Sabha at 2:30 PM and Lok Sabha at 3:30 PM.

More details awaited

