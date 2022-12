Among Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, here is the list of ministers who take oath in presence of PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : @BJP4GUJARAT/TWITTER Among Patel, at least sixteen MLAs also took an oath as a minister.

List of ministers take oath in Patel 2.0 Cabinet: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar on Monday. The oath ceremony witnessed the attendance of several stalwart leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others. Among Patel, at least sixteen MLAs also took an oath as a minister in the newly elected Chief Minister's Cabinet.

Here is the list of the ministers who have taken oath:

Naresh Patel

Bachubhai Khabad

Parshottam Solanki

Harsh Sanghavi

Jagdish Vishwakarma

Rushikesh Patel

Raghavji Patel

Balwant Singh Rajput

Mukeshbhai Zinabhai Patel

Kanubhai Desai

Kunwajibhai Mohanbhai Bavaliya

Dr Kuber Dindor

Bhanuben Babariya

