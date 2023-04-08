Amit Shah to launch 'Vibrant Villages Programme' in Arunachal along India-China border on April 10

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shah will be on a two-day visit to the northeastern state from April 10 to 11.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Kibithoo village in Arunachal Pradesh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on April 10 to launch the 'Vibrant Villages Programme'. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Shah will be on a two-day visit to the northeastern state from April 10 to 11.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government of India has approved the 'Vibrant Villages Programme' (VVP) with central components of Rs 4,800 crore, including Rs 2,500 crore exclusively for road connectivity for the financial years 2022-23 to 2025-26, MHA said in a statement on Saturday.

About Vibrant Villages Programme

The VVP is a centrally sponsored scheme under which 2,967 villages in 46 blocks of 19 districts abutting the northern border in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and Union Territory of Ladakh have been identified for comprehensive development. In the first phase, 662 villages have been identified for priority on coverage, which includes 455 villages in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Vibrant Villages Programme will help in improving the quality of life of people living in identified border villages and encourage people to stay in their native locations thereby reversing the outmigration from these villages and adding to security of the border.

The district administration with the help of appropriate mechanisms at block and panchayat level will prepare Action Plans for identified village to ensure 100 per cent saturation of central and state schemes.

The focus areas of interventions identified for development of villages include road connectivity, drinking water, electricity including solar and wind energy, mobile and internet connectivity, tourist centers, multi-purpose centers and healthcare infrastructure and wellness centers.

Shah in Arunachal Pradesh

During his visit, Shah will on April 10 inaugurate nine micro hydel projects of the state government constructed under the "Golden Jubilee Border Illumination Programme" in Kibithoo. These electricity projects will empower people living in border villages, the statement said.

He will also inaugurate Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) projects to augment infrastructure at Likabali (Arunachal Pradesh), Chapra (Bihar), Nooranad (Kerala) and Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), it said.

The Home Minister will also interact with ITBP personnel at Kibithoo in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh. An exhibition of the products made by women members of Self-Help Groups of border districts will also be organized. Shah will visit exhibition stalls to acquaint with and appreciate the efforts of women of border villages.

On April 11, the Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation will visit Namti field and pay homage at the Walong War Memorial.

