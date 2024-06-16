Amit Shah directs to implement area domination, zero terror plans in Jammu after terrorist attacks

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Union Home Minister Amit Shah in security review meeting with LG Manoj Sinha, NSA Ajit Doval, and others

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi to review the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and directed the agencies to implement the Area Domination and Zero Terror Plans in Jammu which yielded success in the Kashmir Valley in the past years.

Stressing upon the agencies to work in mission mode and ensure quick response in a coordinated manner, Shah said that the Modi government is committed to setting an example by taking action against terrorists through innovative methods. He also asked the agencies to maintain seamless coordination among themselves and directed them to identify sensitive areas and focus on their security.

He emphasised that the fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is in a decisive phase as the recent incidents show that terrorism has been forced to shrink from large organised terrorist violence to proxy war adding that the government is committed to ending it completely.

Reiterating the PM Modi-led government’s policy of zero tolerance policy against terrorism, the Home Minister asked agencies to leave no stone unturned to eliminate terrorism from the entire Jammu and Kashmir.

Home Minister lauds security forces and UT administration for successful conduct of Lok Sabha elections

Meanwhile, the Home Minister also lauded J&K administration and security agencies for the successful conduct of Lok Sabha elections in J&K with record polling.

During the meeting, He also reviewed the preparations for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, which is scheduled to begin on June 29, in a subsequent meeting.

The sources said the home minister was given a thorough briefing on the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir where security forces are expected to intensify counter-terrorism operations in the coming days. The operations against terrorists will be carried out in line with the prime minister's directive, they said.

The meeting which was held in the North block, three days after the cowardly terrorist attack was attended by NSA Doval, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pandey, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, IB Director Tapan Deka, CRPF DG Aneesh Dayal Singh, sources said. From Jammu and Kashmir, LG Sinha, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, DGP RR Swain, Vijay Kumar, ADGP (L&O), senior military officials and intelligence officials from Jammu and Kashmir.

ALSO READ | Amit Shah holds review meeting with top officials, including NSA, Army chief on security situation in J-K