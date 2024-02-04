India's criminal justice system will become most modern in world: Amit Shah hails new criminal laws

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (February 4) said that the judiciary will have to change with the changing scenario today, while also stressing that the use of technology will have to be adopted in the process of justice in view of the cross-border challenges. Shah underlined that Indian criminal justice system will become the most modern system in the world after the complete implementation of the three laws enacted last year to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Evidence Act.

The Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita, 2023, The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023, and The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 were passed in Parliament during the Winter session last year and were enacted on December 25 with the assent of President Droupadi Murmu.

Amit Shah on three laws

“The way the scenario is changing today, I believe that the judiciary will also have to change. In view of the cross-border challenges, the use of technology will have to be adopted in the entire process of justice. we cannot deliver justice in the 21st century with the laws of the 19th century,” the Home Minister said while addressing Valedictory Ceremony of CLEA-Commonwealth Attorneys & Solicitors General Conference (CAGSC-24) in the national capital.

“I would like to say that after the complete implementation of these three laws, India's criminal justice system will become the most modern criminal justice system in the world,” he said.

Shah stresses on use of technology in judiciary

The Union Home Minister further cited the necessity of the use of technology in judiciary and said that this will “bring a lot of simplicity”.

“In today's time, it is very important to make the entire justice system on three A's i.e. accessible, affordable and accountable and for all these three we should make maximum use of technology. I believe this will bring a lot of simplicity,” he said.

Amit Shah detailed the provisions in the new system and said that the infrastructure has been put in place and the system can be taken forward as soon as the law is implemented.

“In the three new criminal justice system laws that have been brought in, we have given place to technology and along with it we have also given place to FSL. To promote evidence-based prosecution, we have made provision for a punishment of seven years and above in all the sections. In all, the visit of the Scientific Officer of FSL has been made mandatory. Before the law comes, we have already completed the entire infrastructure and human resource generation work by making FSL University. As soon as the law is implemented in the entire country we will be able to take this system forward from the very next day,” he said.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | India to be free from the menance of Naxalism in three years: Amit Shah

ALSO READ | Centre to fence Myanmar border, control free-movement into India: Amit Shah