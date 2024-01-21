India to be free from the menance of Naxalism in three years: Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Naxalism will be eliminated from the country within the next three years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday and directed to expedite development activities in remote areas affected by the ultras.

Reviewing the Naxal situation in Chhattisgarh, Shah also directed the security forces to financially choke the ultras. According to sources, the home minister said coordinated action by the security forces will eliminate the Naxals from the country within the next three years.

He also directed the officials to prepare a blueprint to end Naxalism. Supporters of Naxalism have to be identified and completely choked financially, Shah added. The home minister said all kinds of help will be ensured to the security forces and agencies operating in Chhattisgarh.

The security forces have to bring the plan to the ground and end Naxalism completely, he told the meeting. Shah also stressed the need for expediting development in Naxal-affected areas.

All welfare schemes of the central and state governments have to be implemented in these areas with renewed vigour. According to Union Home Ministry estimates, incidents of Naxal violence have gone down by 52 percent in the past 10 years while deaths in these incidents declined by 70 percent.

The number of affected districts has come down from 96 to 45 and Left Wing Extremism-hit police stations declined from 495 to 176, the estimates showed. The home minister last month said 199 new security force camps have been established in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas since 2019.

"In the last 10 years of the Narendra Modi government, we have been able to win the battle in the hotspots of Jammu and Kashmir, Left Wing Extremism and insurgency in the northeast and the security forces have been able to establish their domination in Jammu and Kashmir," he had said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh: Naxal carrying Rs 5 lakh reward killed in encounter with security forces in Dantewada

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh: AAP unit chief Komal Hupendi quits, accuses top leadership of apathy