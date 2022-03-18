Amit Shah on 2-day visit to J&K from today, will chair high-level security meet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from today (March 18) onwards.

Shah is scheduled to address the CRPF Raising Day parade at the Maulana Azad stadium and also chair a high level review of the security situation with senior officials of the MHA, J&K police, CAPFs, Intelligence agencies and the civil administration.

The Union Home Minister will stay at the Raj Bhawan during his visit. He will address CRPF Raising Day parade at the Maulana Azad stadium on Saturday.

Jitendra Singh, MoS (PMO) is expected to accompany Shah during his visit along with the Union Home Secretary, A.K. Bhalla, DGs of CAPFs and heads of central intelligence agencies.

The Home Minister will be reviewing the security situation in J&K in the aftermath of the recent killings of three Panchayat members and two security men.

