Amit Shah in Telangana: TRS leaders mount scathing attacks on BJP over several issues

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to Telangana, where he will address a public meeting to mark the culmination of the second phase of party Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's 'padayatra'. Shah's public meeting assumes political significance as BJP is making a determined bid to emerge as the alternative to the ruling TRS in next year's Legislative Assembly elections in the state.

While BJP workers geared up for a massive show of strength ahead of Shah's Tukkuguda address, the TRS launched scathing attacks at the saffron party at the Centre.

A 27 question open letter

State CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's son and TRS leader K Taraka Rama Rao wrote an open letter to the BJP leader asking 27 questions.

In a letter he shared on Twitter, KTR accused the BJP of spreading hatred in Telangana, and alleged that the party had not given proper allocation of funds to Telangana.

"HM Amit Shah ji, Since you're visiting Telangana today, request you to clarify on the discriminatory & vindictive attitude of Union Govt towards our state…Below is the question paper… The people of Telangana are looking forward to getting enlightened with your answers," KTR tweeted.

Kavitha's questions

Ruling TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday posed a slew of questions to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on issues like price rise among others, on the day of his visit to the city to attend a BJP meet.

Taking to Twitter, Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said Amit Shah should tell the people of Telangana as to when the Centre would "clear" the pending dues to the state.

The TRS leader also sought Shah's response to "skyrocketing" inflation, "record breaking" unemployment, "maximum" communal riots under BJP rule and fuel being "most expensive".

Kavitha wanted Shah to explain to the people as to why the Centre failed to sanction Telangana a single IIM, IISER, NID, medical college during the last eight years.

"Amit Shah ji , Isn't it the sheer hypocrisy of the Union Govt. to accord the National project status to Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka, Ken Betwa river linking project & denying the same for Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme & #KaleshwaramProject of Telangana?" she asked.

The ruling TRS and BJP have been engaged in a bitter war of words for several months as they gear up for next year's assembly elections in Telangana.

Amit Shah's public meeting has been arranged to mark the culmination of the second phase of state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar's 'padayatra'.

Latest India News