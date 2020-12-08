Image Source : PTI Day ahead of Centre's meet, Amit Shah calls farmers for talks at 7 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday called farmers for talks, a day ahead of the government's sixth round of negotiations to end the deadlock over the farm laws.

"We have a meeting with the Home Minister at 7 pm today. We are going to Singhu Border now and from there we will go to the Home Minister," Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait told news agency ANI.

The 'Bharat Bandh' call given by farmers evoked a mixed response on Tuesday. Shops and commercial establishments were closed, transport affected and traffic disrupted as protesters squatted on roads and train tracks in several parts of the country. Emergency services were exempted and banks, too, continued operations as the pan-India shutdown, backed by most opposition parties and many trade unions, came into effect.

The government has decided to hold another meeting on December 9 with representatives of protesting farmers, as their fifth round of talks could not find any resolution with the farmers' group going on a 'maun vrat' (vow of silence) seeking a clear 'yes or no' answer to their demand of repealing three farm laws. Union leaders said they did not want anything less than the complete repeal of the laws, which they claim are the laws meant to end the mandi system and minimum support price procurement system to give for benefits of corporates.

Thousands of farmers continue to protest on various borders of the national capital since November 26. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had appealed to the union leaders to send back the elderly, women and children to their homes from the protest sites.

