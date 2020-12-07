Major farmer union decides to stay away from Bharat Bandh, says foreign powers trying to sabotage agitation

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Farmers burn an effigy during their ongoing Delhi Chalo agitation against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.

RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Kisan Sangh has decided to stay away from the December 8 Bharat Bandh, a call given by farmers protesting the Centre's new agri laws for the past 11 days.

In an interaction with India TV, national secretary of BKS, Mohini Mishra said that the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh was not extending support for Bharat Bandh. He alleged that foreign powers and political parties were trying to sabotage the agitation.

Mishra said protests in London and remarks from Canada clearly tells how anti-national elements were using the farmers' agitation. He said the farm laws were in the interest of farmers. The law needs certain amendments, however, there is no need to repeal it completely, he said.

READ MORE: Congress' 2019 manifesto promised similar reforms as Modi govt's farm laws: BJP

Mishra suggested that there should be no purchasing below the MSP in the wholesale markets or outside, registration of all traders on a government portal that can be accessed by all, payment to the farmers in a stipulated time through bank guarantee and setting up of the agriculture tribunals for resolution of farmers'' disputes in their hometown itself.

Farmers have threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads to the national capital if the government did not accept their demands. There has been no let-up in the talks between the government and protesting farmer unions. The sixth round of discussions is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

Political parties including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Nationalist Congress Party, CPI(M) and DMK are backing the day-long strike.

READ MORE: Trinamool Congress not to support Bharat Bandh on Tuesday against Centre's farm laws

Latest India News