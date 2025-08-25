Amit Shah defends 130th Amendment Bill 2025, cites Kejriwal's arrest in liquor policy case Speaking at ANI podcast, HM Shah said a provision in this regard is already prevalent and fresh amendments not be applicable in any petty allegation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has defended 130th Amendment Bill 2025, which mandates that the prime minister, chief ministers and other ministers who have been in jail for 30 days for a serious offence will lose his post. Speaking at ANI podcast, HM Shah said a provision in this regard is already prevalent and fresh amendments not be applicable in any petty allegation.

"Where there is a provision of more than 5 years of punishment, the person will have to leave the post. One does not have to leave the post for any petty allegation... Even today, there is a provision in the Representation of People Act of India that if any elected representative is sentenced for two years or more, then he/she will be relieved from their position as a Member of Parliament...The membership of many people was terminated and was revived immediately after getting a stay on the sentence,” he said.

Amit Shah cited Arvind Kejriwal arrest case

Shah highlighted former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s case, who refused to resign from his post after being arrested in the liquor policy case. He said Kejriwal would have been compelled to resign had this bill been in place.

“If this law had been in place, he would have had to resign. When the public started protesting after he came out, he resigned on moral grounds, and made Atishi ji the Chief Minister of Delhi because as soon as he started moving around, the public asked him questions."

JPC to do its work even if Opposition refuses to participate, says Shah

On Opposition parties boycotting JPC on the 130th Amendment Bill, Amit Shah said existing people would carry out the required work, adding that they were given an opportunity to present their views and it was up to them if they don’t want to avail the chance.

"The JPC will do its work. The existing people will work. Tomorrow, if the opposition does not cooperate in any work from now till four years, then will the country not run? It does not work like this. The only thing we can do is give them a chance to present their views. If they do not want to present their views, if they do not want to speak, then the people of the country are also watching these things," he said.