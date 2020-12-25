Friday, December 25, 2020
     
MNS workers vandalise Amazon warehouse in Mumbai

The Raj Thackeray-led party had reportedly warned the multinational company over its failure to use Marathi language in promotional posters. 

Mumbai Published on: December 25, 2020 18:04 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

The MNS had threatened Amazon over its app not having the Marathi language option.  

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers on Friday vandalised a warehouse of Amazon located in the Mumbai's Chandivali area. The Raj Thackeray-led party had reportedly warned the multinational company over its failure to use Marathi language in promotional posters. 

The party had also raised objections over Amazon's app not having Marathi language option.  

Amazon had approached the Dindoshi court over MNS's threat following which the court had issued a notice to Raj Thackeray and other leaders to appear before it on January 5, 2021. 

Furious over Amazon approaching the court, MNS workers attacked the company's warehouse.

