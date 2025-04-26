Amarnath Yatra will be conducted successfully: Piyush Goyal in wake of Pahalgam terror attack Registrations for this year's Shri Amarnath Yatra began on April 15, available through 533 branches of Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, J&K Bank, and Yes Bank across the country.

Srinagar:

Despite the horrific Pahalgam attack that killed at least 26 people, the much-anticipated annual Amarnath Yatra which is set to begin on July 3, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal assured. Goyal expressed confidence that tourism in Jammu and Kashmir will soon resume, asserting that no force can divert the region from its developmental journey.

He highlighted the resilience and determination of the Indian people, stating, "The people of India are capable and confident enough that tourism will restart, the Amarnath Yatra will be conducted successfully, and no one can derail Kashmir from its developmental path."

Amarnath Yatra Set to Begin on July 3

Registrations for this year's Shri Amarnath Yatra began on April 15, available through 533 branches of Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, J&K Bank, and Yes Bank across the country.

The Yatra will commence on July 3, simultaneously from both the Pahalgam track in Anantnag and the Baltal route in Ganderbal, concluding on August 9, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

Strong Stand Against Pakistan

Goyal reaffirmed the government’s decision to cancel visas for Pakistani nationals, emphasising, "We have already announced it, and they must leave the country." He reiterated that India will not engage in any trade relations with Pakistan, labelling it a *"terrorist nation."

"The loss to Pakistan is of no concern to us. There's no point in engaging with a nation that sponsors terrorism," he added.

(With PTI inputs)