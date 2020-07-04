Image Source : FILE Amarnath Yatra: Maximum of 500 yatris will be allowed per day from Jammu by road

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subramanyam on Saturday said that only 500 yatris will be allowed per day from Jammu in this year's Amarnath Yatra. The chief secreatary further said that SOP for testing of persons entering Jammu and Kashmir will be applicable to the yatris. Chief Secretary on Saturday, reviewed the arrangements for the Amarnath yatra in a meeting of sub-committee. The sub-committee has been constituted by the Supreme Court.

Subramanyam said that all entrants into J&K will have to be sampled, tested and quarantined till they are reported to be negative. Chief Secretary further added, that the camping facilities earlier utilized for Yatris, especially at entry points are currently being utilized as quarantine centres.

"The Amarnath Yatra will have to be held in a restricted manner so that SOP for SoPs for COVID-19 are strictly adhered to during the conduct of the Yatra," said Chief Secretary Subramanyam.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary was briefed by the concerned departments with regard to status of works including upgradation/ improvement along the track from Baltal to Holy Cave at Kali Mata and emergency exit track from Sangam, execution of works relating to stabilization of hill slopes near the Holy Cave, installation of railings along critical stretches of the track, construction of additional Helipads at Lower Holy Cave and construction of sanitization tunnels at Neelgrath Helipad, Baltal and Domel.

It was informed that Baba Amarnath Aarti this year will be telecast live on Doordarshan. Chief Secretary emphasised that adequate arrangement should be made to ensure uninterrupted telecast of the Aarti.

