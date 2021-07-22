Follow us on Image Source : PTI CM Amarinder Singh to attend Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu’s elevation ceremony: Sources

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is likely to be present when newly-appointed state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu assumes office on Friday, sources said.

Sidhu has written a second letter to CM, requesting him 'to come & bless the new team of PCC on the occasion of our taking charge' in Chandigarh on Friday. The letter has been signed by 56 Congress MLAs. AICC Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat has also been invited.

Image Source : ANI Navjot Singh Sidhu's second letter to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab Congress working president Kuljit Singh Nagra in this regard said, "Harish Rawat has confirmed (that he'll come), as soon as other leaders of AICC give confirmation, we'll tell you."

Confirming his attandence, Harish Rawat said, "Under the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh, Congress will unitedly welcome the new president on Friday."

Talking about projecting an united front, Brinder S Dhillon,Punjab Youth Congress chief said, "Senior leadership is deciding. Harish Rawat is coming, ministers are also here. Everyone wants to use this opportunity to project the party's united front."

Notably, Amarinder Singh has neither congratulated nor met Navjot Singh Sidhu - even after four days of the cricketer-turned-politician's appointment as Congress state chief.

Sidhu and Amarinder Singh have been at loggerheads for the past some time, with the Amritsar (East) MLA recently attacking the CM over the desecration cases.

The chief minister was also averse to his appointment as the state Congress chief. After Sidhu's elevation, the CM had said that he won’t meet him until the cricketer-turned-politician apologises for his "derogatory" tweets against him.

ALSO READ: Amarinder Singh won't meet Navjot Singh Sidhu till he apologises publicly, says CM's team

ALSO READ: Navjot Sidhu's big show of strength: Over 60 Congress MLAs gather at his Amritsar home

Latest India News