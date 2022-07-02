Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to be NDA's next Vice President candidate

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Singh, the scion of the erstwhile Patiala Royal family and a two-time chief minister, had floated the PLC after he quit the Congress following his unceremonious exit as the chief minister last year.

Former Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh is likely to be NDA’s candidate for the Vice President’s post, suggested sources on Saturday. The ex-CM, who had cut his ties with Congress claiming he was "humiliated" last year, is currently in London for a back surgery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Singh after his surgery earlier.

While the last day for filing the nomination papers is July 19, the election for this key constitutional post will take place on August 6. Current Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's term will end on August 10.

The 'Captain' was in Congress for over five decades.

Punjab Lok Congress to merge with BJP

The Captain's party Punjab Lok Congress will merge with the BJP after his return from London. Though there is no word from the party, senior Punjab BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal on Saturday claimed that a decision in this connection has been made.

Before departing for London, Singh had conveyed his intention to merge his party with the BJP, Grewal said, adding the former chief minister will announce the merger on his return.

Singh, the scion of the erstwhile Patiala Royal family and a two-time chief minister, had floated the PLC after he quit the Congress following his unceremonious exit as the chief minister last year.

The PLC contested the 2022 state assembly polls in alliance with the BJP and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyuk).

However, none of the PLC candidates could register a win, with Amarinder himself losing from his home turf Patiala Urban seat.

Amarinder Singh's dramatic exit from Congress

The Punjab Congress witnessed stinging infighting last year, with PPCC Navjot Singh Sidhu and then-CM Amarinder Singh logging horns at most times. The situation took a major turn on September 28, 2021, when Congress summoned a Legislative Party without the CM.

Singh then handed in his resignation on the same day and accused Congress of 'humiliating' him. In November, the ex-CM wrote a 7-page letter to Sonia Gandhi justifying his exit. He then announced his new party 'Punjab Lok Congress'.

