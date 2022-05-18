Wednesday, May 18, 2022
     
Punjab protesting farmer leaders and Bhagwant Mann government reach an agreement

Punjab farmers sat on a protest near the Chandigarh-Mohali border on Tuesday after being stopped from heading to the state capital to press the government for a bonus on wheat crop and allow paddy sowing from June 10.

The Punjab protesting farmer leaders and Bhagwant Mann-led government reached an agreement. On Wednesday, protesting Punjab farmers met Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for redressal of their demands, including a bonus on wheat and beginning paddy sowing from June 10.

Bharti Kisan Union (Sidhupur) state president Jagjit Singh Dallewal also attended the meeting.

What the protesting farmers: 

#Farmers want a Rs 500 bonus on each quintal of wheat as its yield has dropped and shrivelled because of unprecedented heatwave conditions.

#Farmers are also against the Punjab government's decision to allow paddy sowing in a staggered manner from June 18 to lessen the electricity burden and conserve underground water.
#The protesters want the government to allow them to sow paddy from June 10.
#The protesters also want a notification issued for the minimum support price for maize, moong and basmati.
#The farmers are also demanding the government to lower the charges on the extension of electricity load from Rs 4,800 to Rs 1,200, 10-12 hours of power supply and release of outstanding sugarcane payments.
#They are also against the installation of smart electricity meters.

