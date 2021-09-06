Kiran Bedi launches Amar Chitra Katha's new book ‘Valiant Women’

Follow us on Image Source : AMAR CHITRA KATHA Amar Chitra Katha launches new book ‘Valiant Women’

Amar Chitra Katha has launched its new book ‘Valiant Women — Defenders of the Nation’. The book covers the stories of seven women who dedicated their lives to the struggle for India's independence. This special issue includes the stories of Jhalkari Bai, Kanaklata Barua, Aruna Asaf Ali, Usha Mehta, Durgabai Deshmukh, Sarojini Naidu and Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit.

Kiran Bedi was the Guest of Honor at the event. She officially released the book and highlighted the importance of understanding our freedom struggle and recommended this book to be read by everyone. She was moved by the inspiring stories in the book and is looking forward to narrating these stories to children in her reading programmes. She hopes that people from every age group read the book.

Image Source : AMAR CHITRA KATHA Amar Chitra Katha launches new book ‘Valiant Women’

"It is with absolute honour and pride that we announce the launch of our latest book, 'Valiant Women’, a book on the stories of 7 unsung and lesser known brave women freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation. We hope these stories will inspire the children of today, reminding them of the spirit of these brave women, that made India's independence possible, allowing us to live proudly as citizens of the world's largest democracy today. It is our great good fortune that one of the most valiant women of our generation, Ms Kiran Bedi, graced our launch event today and officially released the book," Preeti Vyas, President & CEO of Amar Chitra Katha said.

“The need to tell children about Indian freedom fighters, who are not in school history books, is strong. Particularly the women who dedicated their lives to fighting for India's independence. Valiant Women is the first of our collections on lesser known freedom fighters. Researched and scripted by Nandini Nayar and Surekha S., it tells the uplifting stories of 7 women who gave their lives in more ways than one, to make our country free," Reena Puri, Executive Editor of Amar Chitra Katha said.

READ MORE: Amar Chitra Katha turns 54, celebrates its special day

Latest India News