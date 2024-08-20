Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Who called the nationwide protest on August 21 and why? All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Various essential services are likey to be affected by Bharat Bandh on August 21.

Bharat Bandh Latest Update: The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has called for a nationwide protest (Bharat Bandh) on August 21 to protest against the Supreme Court's ruling on SC/ST reservations. The SC/ST groups in Rajasthan said they have extended support for the bandh.

According to media reports, police have been asked to increase deployment across all districts, to avoid any untoward situation. Police said instructions have been given to the SPs to ensure law and order situation in connection with the Bharat Bandh.

The development comes as the Supreme Court on August 1 allowed states to create sub-categories within the scheduled castes (SCs) and scheduled tribes (STs), and said those who really need it should get priority in reservation.

The Bharat Bandh has been called to protest against the court's decision and demand the reversal of the court order.

In this regard, the senior civil and police officials have held a meeting to assess the preparation for the bandh to avoid any violence. The divisional commissioners, district magistrates and senior police officers attended the meeting and were asked to be prepared for the bandh.

The ruling from the Supreme Court sparked widespread debate and reports claim that the main objective of the Bharat Bandh is to challenge the Supreme Court's decision on the reservation and demand its reversal. The whole purpose of the protest is to highlight the unjust decision of the top court.

Notably, the Bharat Bandh on Wednesday is expected to get the support of various social and political organizations.

Bharat Bandh: Check security measures

Keeping in mind the possibility of violence during the day-long Bharat Bandh, security measures have been taken up. In this regard, top police officials held a meeting for preparation through video conferencing. All divisional commissioners, district magistrates and senior police officers attended the meeting and reviewed the security preparations.