All-party delegation stood united against terrorism, says Salman Khurshid after meeting Jaishankar Congress leader Salman Khurshid, a member of the all-party delegation sent abroad to highlight India’s stance after the Pahalgam terror attack, said the group spoke “in one voice against terrorism.” He noted that foreign governments had sent condolences and messages of solidarity.

New Delhi:

Congress leader Salman Khurshid, part of the all-party parliamentary delegation on a diplomatic outreach tour, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was fully briefed about their international engagements. Khurshid noted that Indian ambassadors abroad had already informed Jaishankar about the delegation’s meetings, including details such as the people they met, discussion levels, and key issues raised.

Khurshid added that some general concerns were also conveyed to the Minister, including the lack of reciprocal parliamentary friendship associations in many countries. “In many places, the one-way friendship association is theirs,” he said. The External Affairs Minister acknowledged the concern and assured that the matter would be studied.

Pahalgam attack response discussed

Addressing the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Khurshid said messages of condolences and solidarity from foreign governments had already reached the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Ministry. Jaishankar, he said, made it clear that the government remains firmly opposed to terrorism and had clarified India’s position abroad. “There were no questions left unanswered,” Khurshid added.

He said a comprehensive review of the delegation’s feedback will be prepared and submitted to the Prime Minister. “Whether the meeting happens directly with the Prime Minister or not, I think it will. Everything we discussed will be presented,” he said.

Delegation united on India's anti-terror stance

Emphasising the bipartisan nature of the diplomatic mission, Khurshid said the objective was to speak with one voice against terrorism. “The main task was to present India’s side abroad. Another task was political — to speak in one voice against terrorism,” he said.

He clarified that he participated in the delegation not on personal initiative but as a representative of the Congress party, which supported the joint approach. “There were people from the Bharatiya Janata Party and other parties. Together, we conveyed the same message,” he said.

Democracy allows diverse views, but unity on terrorism

Khurshid underlined that while India’s democratic structure ensures diverse political views and responsibilities, unity on matters like terrorism is crucial. “The democratic system gives separate rights and responsibilities to parties. The opposition party in the country is the Congress party,” he said.

The delegation’s international tour aimed to highlight India’s firm stance on cross-border terrorism following Operation Sindoor, and to strengthen diplomatic engagement with key allies.

(With ANI inputs)