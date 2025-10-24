'All is not well with UN, doesn't address global priorities': Jaishankar's salvo at world body We must also recognise that all is not well with the United Nations. Its decision-making neither reflects its membership nor addresses global priorities, EAM S Jaishankar said while addressing the UN's 80th anniversary event in New Delhi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday called out the United Nations' decision-making, saying its decision-making does not reflect global priorities and the debates have become increasingly polarising and working evidently "gridlocked". He went on to underscore the challenges confronting the UN, noting that these extend across diverse areas, including socio-economic development, trade measures, and supply chain dependence.

"We must also recognise that all is not well with the United Nations. Its decision-making neither reflects its membership nor addresses global priorities. Its debates have become increasingly polarised and its working visibly gridlocked. Any meaningful reform is obstructed using the reform process itself. Now, financial constraints have emerged as an additional concern. How to sustain the UN even while seeking its re-invention is clearly a major challenge before all of us," he said while speaking on the occasion of the UN's 80th anniversary.

Challenges before UN troubling: Jaishankar

He observed, "If the maintenance of international peace and security has become mere lip service, the challenges of development and socio-economic progress are even more troubling. The slowing down of the SDG Agenda 2030 is a clear indication of the distress faced by the Global South. There are several other concerns, such as trade measures, supply chain dependence, and political domination.”

Despite these challenges, Jaishankar expressed optimism, saying, “On this significant anniversary, we cannot lose hope. However difficult, our commitment to multilateralism must remain strong. However flawed, the United Nations must be supported in these times of crisis. Our faith in international cooperation must be reaffirmed and renewed. It is in this spirit that we come together to mark this occasion and strive to build a better world."

'World conflicts threaten well-being'

He further highlighted that the world is currently witnessing multiple conflicts, which not only claim countless lives but also affect the well-being of the entire international community. He noted that the Global South, in particular, has borne the brunt of these crises, while more developed nations have shielded themselves from their consequences.

“On UN Day, I would like to reiterate India’s commitment to the ideals of peace, security, development, and progress,” Jaishankar said.

Emphasising India’s steadfast role in promoting global peace and security, he cited the country’s long-standing contributions to UN peacekeeping missions. “We recognise this as a fundamental duty of a responsible member of the international community. The efforts, resources, and sacrifices of our personnel have certainly made the world a better place.”

Jaishankar also referred to the recently concluded Chiefs of Army Staff Conclave in New Delhi, which saw participation from 30 troop-contributing countries. He pointed to the challenges facing the United Nations, including financial constraints, the urgent need for reinvention, and the gridlock that has obstructed reforms. Yet, he concluded that despite these obstacles, abandoning hope is not an option.

