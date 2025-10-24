After India, Afghanistan plans to block Pakistan's water by building dams on River Kunar Earlier in May, Taliban regime's army General Mubin visited the Kunar area and inspected the dam and urged the government in Kabul to collect funds and construct several dams. He said the water was like their blood and they won’t allow this to flow out of their veins.

Kabul:

After India, Taliban-ruled Afghanistan is planning to block water flow to Pakistan by building dams in their territory. Taliban Supreme Leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada has issued instructions to build a dam on the River Kunar "as fast as possible".

“His Highness the Amirul Momineen, may God bless him and grant him peace, has instructed to start the construction of the dams at Kunar as soon as possible and to enter into agreements with internal companies and not to wait for foreign companies,” the Afghan Information Ministry posted on X.

This came days after a ceasefire was brokered between two countries after days of hostilities.

Taliban general's visit to Kunar area

Earlier in May, Taliban regime's army General Mubin visited the Kunar area and inspected the dam and urged the government in Kabul to collect funds and construct several dams. He said the water was like their blood and they won’t allow this to flow out of their veins.

Mir Yar Baloch, a Baloch writer and political activist, posted on the social media platform X in this regard.

“This is the beginning of the end of NaPakistan. After Bharat, now Afghanistan is preparing dams to cut the flow of its water to NaPakistan,” the post read.

India-Afghanistan conflict

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan escalated sharply after Islamabad launched airstrikes on what it described as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts inside Afghan territory, accusing Kabul of sheltering militants. The ensuing clashes along the porous border — involving artillery exchanges, airstrikes, and assaults on border posts — marked the worst fighting since the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in 2021.

Amid mounting casualties and regional concern, Qatar and Turkey brokered a ceasefire. Meanwhile, the closure of key border crossings has disrupted trade flows.