All India Services officers should stay away from publicity: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said All India Services officers, especially those in the IPS, should stay away from publicity as the urge to seek publicity hinders work.

Shah also asked young IPS officers to do the needful for improving the image of police while serving their respective organisations and said there is a need for increasing public contact.

The urge to seek publicity hinders work even though it is difficult to stay away from social media in the present times, he said, interacting with probationary officers of the 72nd batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) through video-conferencing.

The home minister said police officers should stay away from publicity and rather focus on their duties, a home ministry statement said.

Shah said there are allegations against police about taking "no action" or taking "extreme action", hence they should work towards taking "just action".

"Just action means natural action and police should understand the law and do the right thing," he said.

Shah said only police personnel will have to work for improving their image.

"Communication and sensitivity is necessary to improve the image of the police, that is why there is a need to sensitise all police persons as well as increase communication and public contact," he said.

The home minister said it is very difficult to gather information about crime without public contact, therefore police officers of the level of Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police should go to tehsils and villages and meet people and stay overnight.

Along with this, they should also interact with the people living under the jurisdiction of important police stations in their area, he said.

The home minister told the young police officers to work carefully as they will have the key responsibility of maintaining law and order and ensuring criminal justice system and a little haste in it can do injustice to someone.

Stressing on the welfare of police constables, Shah said police officers should work for it throughout their life.

He said constables make up 85 per cent of the strength in the police forces and are an important part of the police system.

"If we do not take care about their better training, health, good work environment and shelter, then can the remaining 15 per cent people run the organisation well," he asked.

Shah said the most difficult duty in the police is that of constables, so it is very important to provide them all the necessary facilities and be sensitive towards them.

