BREAKING | RJD leader Tej Pratap's close aide Akash Yadav quits party

RJD leader Tej Pratap's close aide and and former youth state president Akash Yadav quit the party. According to reports, he is expected to join LJP.

Recently, there were reports of altercations between Tej Pratap and his brother Tejashwi Yadav over the sacking of Akash Yadav as RJD youth wing's state chief a couple of days ago. The scaking of Yadav from the post had resulted in a full-blown war between both the sons of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Tej Pratap had even claimed that RJD state chief Jagadanand Singh had sacked Akash Yadav on the suggestion of a "migrant advisor" and Tejashwi Yadav clarified that the barb was meant for his advisor Sanjay Yadav who hails from Haryana's Mahendragarh district.

Tej Pratap had threatened to go to court if party President Lalu Prasad does not take action against the party's Bihar unit chief Jagadanand Singh.

Earlier, Tejashwi's photo was spotted missing from posters on Patna roads of RJD’s student wing meeting where Lalu's eldest son Tej Pratap was the chief guest. The posters had pictures of Lalu and his wife Rabri Devi. While Tej Pratap's photo was displayed prominently, Tejashwi didn't find a place. This triggered talks about a possible rift brewing within the Yadav family. The poster was reportedly designed at the behest of Akash Yadav.

