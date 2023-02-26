"Centre must intercede..." says Amarinder Singh after Ajnala incident I WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh

Ajnala incident: Three days after the Ajnala incident, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh lambasted his successor Bhagwant Mann and asserted that the Centre must intercede "if the AAP government is not able to control the law and order situation in the state".

The critical remarks from Singh came after thousands of supporters of Amritpal Singh, a Khalistan sympathizer, had on Thursday staged a massive demonstration in Amritsar to protest against the arrest of his aide Lovepreet Singh Toofan. Later, the police had to release him.

"Drones getting caught every day"

Taking a dig at the recent development, the defence veteran, while speaking to the news agency ANI, said, "The law and order is not the Centre's subject. If they (Punjab Govt) are not able to handle it then the Government of India will have to take charge. There are drones getting caught every single day, I think Centre must see it."

Singh also raised grave questions over the visit of Mann to Mumbai where he met former Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray-- just a day after the Ajnala incident happened. "CM Bhagwant Mann is not interested in what is going on in Punjab. He is afraid of taking any steps. Police officials may have got orders not to take any steps during the Ajnala incident. The law and order have deteriorated in Punjab," he noted.

What happened in Ajnala?

The supporters, who were holding swords and guns in their hands, broke through police barricades erected outside Ajnala police station. The police later said "in the light of the evidence presented", it has been decided that Lovepreet Singh Toofan will be discharged. Lovepreet Singh was released from jail on Friday following orders of a court in Ajnala on an application by the police.

