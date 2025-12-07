Indigo crisis: Railways to run special trains on THESE routes tomorrow to ease travel woes | Check details IndiGo has cancelled more than 2,000 flights and delayed others, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at several airports around the country since December 2.

The IndiGo crisis entered its sixth day on Sunday, with the country's largest airline cancelling hundreds of flights yet again. With widespread cancellations, thousands of passengers remain stranded at airports across India. To assist affected travellers, Indian Railways has rolled out emergency measures. Several special trains are being operated on high-demand routes, and on routes where special services are not feasible, additional coaches are being attached to existing trains to accommodate the surge in passengers.

In line with this, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has also announced special train services on multiple routes starting Monday.

Special train from Dibrugarh to New Delhi

NFR CPRO Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said extra coaches of various classes have also been attached to different trains. "The NFR has taken these initiatives in view of IndiGo flight cancellations," he said.

The CPRO said that two special trains will run on Monday. One train will run from Dibrugarh to New Delhi and another from Guwahati to Howrah. He said, "In addition, 20 coaches will be added to 18 different trains to reduce passenger congestion. These trains are running in different sectors."

For more information about these special trains, you can visit your nearest railway station or call the Indian Railways helpline number 139 to get all the details. By calling 139, you can also find out which trains are having extra coaches added.

It's worth noting that 650 IndiGo flights were also canceled on Sunday. However, the company is operating 1,650 flights today.

Railways announces 89 special trains

The Railways has announced 89 special trains across all zones to be operated in the next three days, starting Saturday, to help people facing travel disruptions due to the mass flight cancellations by IndiGo.

In a coordinated move by the Railway Ministry, the trains, which are to make over 100 trips, were arranged in the shortest possible time after analysis of train traffic situations in major cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Patna, and Howrah, among others.

Central Railway and Northern Railway have planned 14 and 10 special trains, respectively, and officials said these numbers are being further reviewed to meet any rising requirements. Other zones have also issued notifications regarding special trains along with their schedules.

