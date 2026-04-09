Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar takes oath as Rajya Sabha member | Watch

New Delhi:

Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday administered the oath to newly elected Parth Ajit Pawar as a member of the Rajya Sabha, who represents Maharashtra in the Upper House. The 35-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader took the oath in English in the Chairman's chamber at Parliament House.

Parth Pawar is the son of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash in January. His mother, Sunetra Pawar, was present during the ceremony.

Among those in attendance were Leader of the House Jagat Prakash Nadda, senior NCP leader Praful Patel, Lok Sabha MP Sunil Dattatrey Tatkare, Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, along with other floor leaders and senior officials.

Will make an honest effort to effectively raise my voice: Parth Pawar

After taking the oath, Parth Ajit Pawar shared a video on X, stating that he would strive to uphold the trust and expectations of the people. He said he would make an honest effort to raise their concerns effectively in the Rajya Sabha, represent public issues, and contribute to the country’s development.

In a post on X, the NCP leader said, "Today, in the presence of the Honorable Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan Ji, the Vice President of the country and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, at New Delhi, I took the oath of membership of the Rajya Sabha on behalf of the Nationalist Congress Party. On this occasion, along with the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra State, Honorable Smt. Sunetra Ajitdada Pawar, senior esteemed leaders of the party were present. Keeping in mind the trust of the people and their expectations, I will make an honest effort to effectively raise my voice in the Rajya Sabha, to present the case of the people, and to contribute to the development of the country."

Sunetra Pawar held Rajya Sabha seat

Before the death of Ajit Pawar, his wife Sunetra Pawar had held a seat in the Rajya Sabha. Following the incident, she took over as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and later vacated her seat in the Upper House.

Subsequently, Parth Ajit Pawar was elected to the Rajya Sabha with the support of the Nationalist Congress Party, which holds 40 MLAs in the state Assembly. He had earlier contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Maval constituency but lost to Shrirang Barne of the Shiv Sena.

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