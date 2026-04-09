Baramati bypoll: Congress withdraws candidate against Sunetra Pawar, paves way for Deputy CM's smooth victory

Baramati:

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is set to secure an unopposed victory in the Baramati by-election, as the Congress party has pulled out of the contest. The decision was taken before the nomination withdrawal deadline, which falls today.

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal announced that the Congress party will withdraw its candidate against Sunetra Pawar in the upcoming Baramati by-election. Sapkal added that Congress’s fight against the BJP will continue. He also criticised Ajit Pawar’s party for aligning with the BJP.

He further mentioned that Sunetra Pawar met with Mallikarjun Kharge today, and also held discussions with Ramesh Channitala, the Congress in-charge for Maharashtra, along with other state Congress leaders.

Sapkal stated that Congress made this decision out of sympathy following the sudden demise of Ajit Pawar.

The Congress Party had nominated Akash More as its candidate to challenge Sunetra Pawar.

Earlier, a delegation of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) approached Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal, urging him to reconsider the party’s position. Senior NCP leader Dhananjay Munde personally spoke to Sapkal over the phone in this regard.

Rohit Pawar and Sharad Pawar also appealed to the Congress party to step aside from the Baramati contest.

The grand old party earlier stated that they would only withdraw their candidate if an FIR is registered in connection with Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash. This incident led to the vacancy and subsequently necessitated the by-election in Baramati.

Sunetra’s meeting with Fadnavis

Sunetra Pawar recently met with Devendra Fadnavis to discuss plans for the upcoming bypoll, focusing on campaign strategy and coordination. Sources, quoted by PTI, report that Fadnavis offered her the BJP’s full support, likening the party’s role to that of a helpful “elder brother.”

Polling in Baramati is scheduled for April 23.