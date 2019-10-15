Image Source : PTI/FILE Either you're better than your adversaries or you're not there at all: Doval at DRDO conference

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday said "technology and money" are the only two things that influence the geopolitics in a modern world.

Addressing the 41st DRDO Director's Conference in the national capital, Doval said, "either you're better than your adversaries or you're not there at all. In modern world, technology and money are 2 things which will influence geopolitics. Who'll win, will depend upon who has preponderance over their adversaries on these 2. Of the 2, technology is more important."

The NSA said niche technologies are something that make India more security and it has to be need based.

"We along with our defence services and intelligence agencies have to make a hard assessment that what are our needs which will give us an edge over our adversaries," he added.

He asserted that armies that were better equipped always called the shots and decided the destiny of mankind.

"They were always the one which had higher technologies. India's own historical experience on this has been sad, we were the runner-up. There is no trophy for the runner up," Doval said.

On Monday, while address at the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) national conference of Chiefs of Anti-Terrorism Squad/Special Task Force in Delhi, Ajit Doval said terrorism is fought in three ways. Firstly, one should recognise as to who are the terrorist, Secondly, which are the countries supporting them and how are the terrorist being funded.

Doval said that the impact that NIA has been able to make against terrorism in Kashmir is more than any other agency.

The NSA further said that if a criminal has a support of a state, it becomes a great challenge for a country to fight terrorism. "Some of the states have mastered this, in our case Pakistan has made it as an instrument of its state policy."

