No data rollover for Airtel broadband users, benefit continues for postpaid mobile connections

Image Source : AIRTEL No data rollover for Airtel broadband users, benefit continues for mobile postpaid users

t's bad news for customers of Airtel broadband service as the communication giant has decide to stop data rollover service. Data rollover service previously ensured that unused data in a particular month gets added to the data quota in the subsequent month. Media reports suggest that Airtel has stopped offering this service to its broadband customers. Customers of Airtel's postpaid mobile service continue to get the data rollover facility.

A look at Airtel's website appears to reinforce the media reports. When you access information about the postpaid plans for mobile, it is clearly mentioned that data rollover is available, that is, if a customer does not use up data that comes with his/her monthly plan, the unused data will be added to the quota for the next month. This means that the customer will be able to use the data above the monthly quota allotted to him.

Image Source : WWW.AIRTEL.IN Screenshot from Airtel website. Data rollover facility is available for postpaid mobile customers. Please visit Airtel's site for more details.

If you check the webpage for Airtel's broadband services, the words 'data with rollover' do not seem to be mentioned.

Image Source : WWW.AIRTEL.IN Screenshot from Airtel's website. The words 'data rollover' do not seem to appear below broadband plans. Please visit Airtel's website for more details

However, Airtel is offering 'Airtel Thanks' benefits which includes services like Airtel Extreme, Amazon Prime, Netflix and others.

