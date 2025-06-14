Air India plane crash: IMA writes to Tata Sons seeking support for families of killed medical students Air India plane crash: The Gujarat State Branch of the Indian Medical Association made a separate appeal to Tata Sons, highlighting that the BJ Medical College students who lost their lives were more than just victims—they represented the future of India’s healthcare system.

New Delhi:

In the aftermath of the devastating Air India crash in Ahmedabad, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged Tata Sons to extend financial assistance to the injured and deceased students of BJ Medical College, many of whom were tragically impacted by the incident.

IMA writes to Tata Sons Chairman

In a letter addressed to Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, the IMA expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and emphasised the unique grief faced by the medical community. “The pain suffered by the families of the deceased and injured is truly beyond words,” the letter stated, calling on the Tata Group to show solidarity by offering financial support to the affected families.

Request for equal compensation

The IMA requested that compensation similar to what has already been announced for other victims, Rs 1 crore per deceased individual, be extended to the families of BJ Medical College students and doctors. “Such a gesture would go a long way in demonstrating compassion and reassurance to the medical fraternity,” the association wrote.

Air India announces interim compensation for families of victims

Air India has expressed deep condolences and solidarity with the families of those who lost their lives in the recent tragic crash. The airline stated that its ground teams are working tirelessly to provide care and support to affected families during this immensely difficult period.

As part of its ongoing relief efforts, Air India announced an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh for each bereaved family and the lone survivor. This interim support is in addition to the Rs 1 crore financial assistance already pledged by Tata Sons.

“We at Air India are profoundly saddened by this tragedy. Our hearts go out to the families, loved ones, and all those impacted. We share in their grief and stand with them in every possible way,” the airline said.

Tata Group’s existing relief measures

Earlier this week, Tata Sons announced Rs 1 crore in compensation for the families of each deceased individual, including passengers, crew, and those on the ground. In addition, the Tata Group committed to covering the medical expenses of the injured and providing continued care and support.

“Medical expenses of all those injured will also be covered while ensuring necessary care and support,” the company said in a statement.

IMA commends Tata Group's humanitarian effort

The IMA also commended the Tata Group’s swift and humane response to the tragedy. “We stand in solidarity with you during this national tragedy. Your prompt support to the families of victims upholds the compassionate values the Tata name is known for,” the letter noted.

Gujarat IMA issues separate appeal

The Gujarat State Branch of the IMA also issued an independent appeal to Tata Sons, emphasising that the victims from BJ Medical College were not only casualties but also future healthcare providers. “These individuals were the future pillars of our healthcare system. Their families deserve the same support and care as others affected,” the Gujarat IMA stated.

Rising death toll in Ahmedabad Air India aeroplane crash

As of Saturday, the death toll from the crash of Air India Flight AI171 has climbed to 270. The aircraft, en route to London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Among the casualties were nearly all 242 passengers and crew on board, along with 29 people on the ground, including five MBBS students from BJ Medical College.

The plane crash, which engulfed parts of the college campus in flames, is one of the deadliest aviation tragedies in recent Indian history.

