Air India Express flight to Varanasi witnesses security scare as flyer tries to open cockpit door midair The flyer was stopped before he could enter the cockpit and was handed over to the authorities upon landing in Varanasi. The passenger claimed he was looking for the lavatory when he tried to open the cockpit door.

Varanasi:

A midair scare was witnessed aboard an Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi after a passenger allegedly tried to open the cockpit door while going to the lavatory, an airline spokesperson said.

The flyer was stopped before he could enter the cockpit and was handed over to the authorities upon landing in Varanasi, ANI has reported.

"We are aware of media reports regarding an incident on one of our flights to Varanasi, where a passenger approached the cockpit entry area while looking for the lavatory. We reaffirm that robust safety and security protocols are in place and were not compromised. The matter was reported to the relevant authorities on landing and is currently under investigation,” the spokesperson said.

What happened onboard

Air India Express flight IX-1086 departed from Bengaluru shortly after 8 am. During the journey, a male passenger walked up to the cockpit door and attempted to open it. The cockpit is secured with a passcode system, and entry is granted or denied by the captain after the code is entered. The passenger was unable to gain access, and the crew guided him back to his seat.

The reason behind his attempt remains unclear. He was travelling with seven companions. On arrival in Varanasi, he was handed over to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel. Officials said the luggage of both the passenger and his group was re-checked as part of the security protocol.