Air India Express flight, bound for Hyderabad, makes emergency landing in Visakhapatnam

The flight suffered a bird hit following which it made an emergency landing at the Visakhapatnam Airport.

The aircraft suffered a bird hit mid-flight
Visakhapatnam:

An Air India Express flight made an emergency landing at the Visakhapatnam Airport on Thursday following a bird hit incident. The flight was bound to Hyderabad but cut short its journey after the bird hit, ANI has reported.

Top News

