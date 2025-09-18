An Air India Express flight made an emergency landing at the Visakhapatnam Airport on Thursday following a bird hit incident. The flight was bound to Hyderabad but cut short its journey after the bird hit, ANI has reported.
Air India Express flight, bound for Hyderabad, makes emergency landing in Visakhapatnam
The flight suffered a bird hit following which it made an emergency landing at the Visakhapatnam Airport.
Visakhapatnam:
