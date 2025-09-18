Air India Express flight, bound for Hyderabad, makes emergency landing in Visakhapatnam The flight suffered a bird hit following which it made an emergency landing at the Visakhapatnam Airport.

Visakhapatnam: An Air India Express flight made an emergency landing at the Visakhapatnam Airport on Thursday following a bird hit incident. The flight was bound to Hyderabad but cut short its journey after the bird hit, ANI has reported.