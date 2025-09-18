Air India Express to launch daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Bangkok from this date | Details Bangkok, a leading tourist hotspot in Southeast Asia, is famous for its rich culture, cuisine, temples, and bustling nightlife. The new service by Air India Express further improves access to Thailand, adding to its existing Lucknow–Bangkok route.

New Delhi:

Air India Express has announced the launch of daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Bangkok starting October 18 (Saturday), further strengthening its international network from Bengaluru. The new service is expected to provide seamless travel to Thailand, catering to both leisure and business travellers, especially during the upcoming festive and holiday season.

Introductory fares and booking

To mark the launch, the airline has introduced special Xpress Value fares starting at Rs 16,800 for a round trip. One-way fares are priced at Rs 9,000 from Bengaluru to Bangkok and Rs 8,850 from Bangkok to Bengaluru. Bookings are already open on the airline’s official website, mobile app, and major travel booking platforms.

Expanding presence in Thailand

Bangkok, one of Southeast Asia’s most popular tourist destinations, is known for its vibrant culture, food, temples, and nightlife. With this new service, Air India Express enhances connectivity to Thailand, where it already operates flights from Lucknow to Bangkok. This launch emphasises the carrier’s strategy to strengthen regional connectivity and expand its footprint in international markets.

Air India Express launches direct flights from Dehradun to Bengaluru

On September 15, Air India Express commenced its direct flight operations between Dehradun and Bengaluru, flagged off by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Jolly Grant Airport. Describing it as a historic step for the state’s civil aviation sector, the Chief Minister said the service would significantly enhance connectivity, boost tourism, trade, and investment, and provide a convenient travel option for students, professionals, and entrepreneurs.

Benefits for youth, professionals, and tourists

Dhami highlighted that Bengaluru, being India’s tech capital, employs and educates thousands of youths from Uttarakhand. The direct link, he said, would allow for timely, safe, and easier travel back home. He further noted that the service will provide long-term benefits for IT professionals, entrepreneurs, and tourists by bridging Uttarakhand with one of India’s fastest-growing cities.

Air India Express expands domestic network

Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh lauded the launch, stating that Dehradun–Bengaluru flights underscore the carrier’s expanding network strategy. With a fleet of over 115 aircraft, the airline is focused on building a stronger domestic and international network to meet the aspirations of modern India. Singh added that Bengaluru already serves as the airline’s largest domestic hub, making Dehradun’s inclusion a significant step in strengthening accessibility across regions.