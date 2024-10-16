Bomb threats to flights: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to hold high-level meeting today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday called a high-level meeting following 10 bomb threats received on Monday and Tuesday. The latest meeting will be held after a similar meeting was conducted on Monday. According to the reports, Ram Mohan Naidu, Minister of Civil Aviation held a meeting regarding the bomb scare with the Bureau of Civil Aviation, CISF, and other senior officials in airport security on Monday.

ANI, based on sources in CISF confirmed that more than 10 bomb threats were received on social media. "We have identified and suspended several accounts that were posting threats on social media regarding bombs in aeroplanes. It has been informed some threats were originated from London and from other countries," said a senior police officer.

An officer in airport security said, "In the last 24 hours, we have received several bomb threats in many sectors. We are taking up all the calls and also informed concerned police officers regarding the threat to identify the person behind it."

Another senior officer in airport security said that every threat is important and they can not ignore it as it is a matter of passengers' safety. "After we receive a threat, we inform airlines and the concerned security officer at the airport for further procedure," the officer said.

Bomb threats on Monday

Notably on Monday, two international IndiGo flights operating from Mumbai received a bomb threat after which the flight security check was undertaken The flights were destined for Jeddah and Muscat. Additionally, an Air India flight which took off from Mumbai and was bound for New York was diverted to Delhi following a bomb threat. The passengers of the flight were disembarked and the aircraft was thoroughly searched.

Bomb threats on Tuesday

On Tuesday, an Air India flight from Delhi to Chicago was diverted to Canada after a bomb threat. After the bomb scare report, the airline re-screened the plane and passengers and activated agencies at the airport to assist the passengers. Another Air India flight from Madurai to Singapore also received a bomb threat on Tuesday following which, two Singapore Armed Forces jets escorted the aeroplane from populated areas. Moreover, an IndiGo flight which took off from Saudi Arabia for Lucknow received a bomb threat on Tuesday, prompting the flight to make an emergency landing at Jaipur airport. It was taken to the isolation bay.

