Indigo flight from Saudi Arabia makes emergency landing in Jaipur following bomb threat

An Indigo flight from Saudi Arabia made an emergency landing in Jaipur following a bomb threat. According to an airport official, the flight took off from Dammam airport in Saudi Arabia and was scheduled to land at Lucknow airport. It was diverted to Jaipur for the emergency landing, the official said.

The plane is at its isolation bay, officials said. In a statement, IndiGo said, "We are cognisant of a situation involving flight 6E 98 from Dammam to Lucknow.

The safety and security of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and we are working closely with the relevant authorities and taking all necessary precautions as per the guidelines.

Air India's Delhi-Chicago flight diverted to Canada

In a similar incident, an Air India aircraft from Delhi to Chicago was diverted to an airport in Canada following a bomb threat, according to an airline official. "Flight AI127 operating from Delhi to Chicago on October 15, 2024, was the subject of a security threat posted online and, as a precautionary measure, has landed at Iqaluit Airport in Canada.

"The aircraft and passengers are being re-screened as per the laid down security protocol. Air India has activated agencies at the airport to assist the passengers until such time that their journey can resume," the airline said in a statement to the media. The official said the flight received a bomb threat

