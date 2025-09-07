Will AIMIM back NDA or INDIA bloc candidate in vice-presidential poll? Owaisi makes big reveal The vice-presidential election has been necessitated by the sudden resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar, citing "health issues" on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced that his party will support the Opposition's candidate, B Sudershan Reddy, for the upcoming vice-presidential elections. Owaisi said that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy requested him to support Justice Reddy in the elections.

The Hyderabad MP said he spoke to Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, and conveyed good wishes to him.

AIMIM to support Opposition's candidate

"@TelanganaCMO spoke to me today and requested that we support Justice Sudershan Reddy as Vice President. @aimim_national will extend its support to Justice Reddy, a fellow Hyderabadi and a respected jurist. I also spoke to Justice Reddy and expressed our best wishes to him," Owaisi said in a post on X.

Notably, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is represented in the Lok Sabha by Owaisi.

Vice President on September 9

Following the sudden resignation of incumbent Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, voting to elect his successor will take place on September 9. Ahead of the polls, both the NDA, which is in power at the Centre, and the INDIA bloc are asserting confidence in their victory. The NDA has nominated Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate, while the Opposition has fielded former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy for the vice-presidential election.

Who will vote, and when will the result come?

As per the provisions of the Constitution, the Vice President is elected through an indirect election conducted by an electoral college comprising elected and nominated members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including nominated members. For the vice president's election, states have no role to play, unlike in the presidential polls, where elected members of state legislative assemblies are part of the electoral college.

The election for the Vice President is conducted in accordance with the proportional representation system and uses a single transferable vote. All of the members of both Houses of Parliament vote in the Electoral College to choose the vice president. Voting is done by the secret ballot, using the single transferable vote system of proportional representation. The members of the electoral college are not bound by any party whip.

Voting for the vice-presidential election will take place on September 9, with counting of votes and the announcement of results scheduled for the same evening.

How do the numbers stack up between NDA and INDIA bloc?

As of present, NDA has 293 members in Lok Sabha and 133 members in Rajya Sabha. The overall number of lawmakers is 426. This number is sufficient to elect an NDA-backed candidate as the Vice President. Besides, cross-voting, like in Dhankhar's case, can further increase this number.

