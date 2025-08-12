When the Indian vice-presidential poll turned triangular: Inside the rare 2007 three-cornered contest As of present, NDA has 293 members in Lok Sabha and 133 members in Rajya Sabha. The overall number of lawmakers is 426. This number is sufficient to elect an NDA-backed candidate as the Vice President. Besides, cross-voting, like in Dhankhar's case, can further increase this number.

New Delhi:

India is set to elect its 15th Vice President, with the Election Commission announcing September 9 as the polling date. The election was necessitated by the abrupt resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21. In his letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar cited health reasons for stepping down from the post.

How Many Times Has India's Vice President Been Elected Unopposed?

It remains to be seen whether a vote will be required, as the NDA-backed candidate appears well-positioned to secure the vice presidency unopposed. Only four elections for the post have so far been won without a contest.

However, the opposition has improved its numbers compared to its 2022 tally, potentially setting the stage for a contest.

Jagdeep Dhankhar's 2022 Win Was the Biggest in Three Decades

Jagdeep Dhankhar was NDA's pick for the Vice Presidential polls that were held on August 6, 2022. He defeated Congress-backed Margaret Alva by 346 votes. Dhankhar accumulated 528 votes (both from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha), while Alva got only 182 votes.

Dhankhar's victory was the biggest in terms of electoral votes in the last 30 years.

2007 Vice Presidential Election: India's Rare Triangular Contest

Even though there was a clear mandate during most of the vice presidential polls in the past, the 2007 election was a bit different and exciting. This election witnessed a triangular contest as a third-front candidate was made to contest the polls against the BJP- and Congress-backed candidates.

The Congress-led UPA nominated retired diplomat Mohammad Hamid Ansari for the post, while the BJP put forward Najma Heptulla as its candidate.

Much to the surprise of many, Rasheed Masood, a five-times Lok Sabha MP from Saharanpur, was fielded by the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the vice presidential polls in 2007. Masood was even backed by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).

2007 Vice Presidential Election Results: Vote Share and Party Support

UPA candidate Mohammad Hamid Ansari won this election by amassing 455 of 790 votes (60.51%). NDA's Najma Heptulla got 222 votes (29.52%). To the surprise of many, Rashid Masood secured 75 votes, which was close to 10 per cent of the total electors.

NDA’s Current Numbers Give It a Clear Edge in 2025 Polls

As of present, NDA has 293 members in Lok Sabha and 133 members in Rajya Sabha. The overall number of lawmakers constitutes 426. This number is sufficient to elect an NDA-backed candidate as the Vice President. Besides, cross-voting, like in Dhankhar's case, can further increase this number.