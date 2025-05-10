AIIMS Bhubaneswar cancels all leaves including vacation and station leaves amid Indo-Pak tensions AIIMS Bhubaneswar has cancelled all leaves, including vacations, following the Health Ministry's order dated May 9. The India-Pakistan cross-border tensions escalated on May 9-10 with reports of India attacking several airbases in Pakistan and explosions in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bhubaneswar:

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has cancelled all the leaves, including vacations and station leave,s following the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's notification amid escalating India-Pakistan cross-border tensions. The official notification, undersigned by the Senior Administrative Officer of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Rasmi Ranjan Sethy, confirmed that any leave except on medical grounds stood cancelled effective immediately.

"In pursuance to the Office Order No. Z.28015/19/2019-Estt.I, of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India dated 09.05.2025 (copy attached) and in the view of impending situation, no leave of any kind including vacation and station leave is to be granted to any officer except on Medical Grounds, till further orders," the notification read.

"Further, the already sanctioned leave, if any, stands cancelled and the officers who are on leave are directed to resume their duties immediately. Therefore, all faculty members, Residents and all other staff members and Officers who are on leave as on date are hereby informed to report to duty immediately. This will come into force with immediate effect."

Earlier on Friday, May 9, the Union Health Minister, JP Nadda, chaired a high-level meeting with senior health ministry officers to review preparedness for handling emergencies, ensuring adequate availability of necessary supplies and medicines and equipment, including adequate supply of blood, oxygen, trauma care kits, etc. Additionally, several mock drills were conducted across premier national medical institutes for disaster preparedness, including AIIMS, PGIMER, JIPMER, among others.

The cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan didn't seem to be halting anytime soon, with explosions being heard at Nur Khan Base, Murid Air Base and Shorkot Base in Pakistan. On the other hand, Pakistan too shot missiles aiming at New Delhi, which were intercepted at Sirsa in Haryana, and a couple of explosions were heard in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.