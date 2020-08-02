Image Source : PTI FILE PHOTO Ahmedabad records two COVID-19 deaths after over 100 days

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat rose by 155 to 26,818 on Sunday, the state health department said.

With two more people succumbing to the infection, which is one of the lowest since April 12, the toll mounted to 1,603, it said.

A total of 107 patients were discharged during the day, raising the number of recovered cases to 21,692.

Both the deaths were reported from Ahmedabad municipal limits, it said.

The number of fatalities has been steadily on a decline over a month.

While the number of fatalities dropped below 20 a day in the third week of June, they declined further to 10 in a day in the first week of July, the department said.

Rural parts of Ahmedabad have reported a total 1,318 coronavirus positive cases, out of which 1,128 patients have recovered, officials said.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage