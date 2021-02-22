Monday, February 22, 2021
     
Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express skips Andheri halt; inquiry ordered

An inquiry was ordered by the Western Railway after Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express moved past Andheri on Sunday without halting at the scheduled halt.

New Delhi Published on: February 22, 2021 8:21 IST
An inquiry was ordered by the Western Railway after Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express moved past Andheri on Sunday without halting at the scheduled halt.

However, an unscheduled halt was promptly arranged at Dadar where approximately 42 passengers deboarded.

"Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express moved past Andheri today without halting as scheduled halt. The matter was brought to the notice of officials immediately and an unscheduled halt was promptly arranged at Dadar where approximately 42 passengers deboarded. The matter is being inquired," read a statement by the Western Railway. 

(With ANI inputs)

